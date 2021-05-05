USDA Seeks Nominees for the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is seeking nominees for 12 dairy producer seats on the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board. Nominations are due May 31, 2021. Appointed members will serve three-year terms beginning Nov. 1, 2021, and ending Oct. 31, 2024.

USDA is seeking nominees for:

One seat for Region 1 (Alaska, Oregon and Washington)

Two seats for Region 2 (California and Hawaii)

One seat for Region 4 (Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas)

One seat for Region 5 (Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota)

Two seats for Region 6 (Wisconsin)

One seat for Region 7 (Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska)

One seat for Region 8 (Idaho)

One seat for Region 9 (Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia)

One seat for Region 11 (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania)

One seat for Region 12 (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont)

Nominees must be dairy producers in the region for which they are nominated. The 37-member board consists of 36 dairy producers from 12 regions and one dairy importer. Nomination forms are available on the AMS National Dairy Promotion and Research Board webpage. For more information, contact Jill Hoover at (202) 720-1069 or jill.hoover@usda.gov.

The board is industry-funded and supports the research, marketing and promotion of dairy products.

AMS policy is that the diversity of the board should reflect the diversity of its industries in terms of the experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies, and other distinguishing factors that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. When submitting nominations, the industry must consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.