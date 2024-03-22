600 Cheeses to Go on Show at British Cheese Awards 2024

Cheesemakers from around the UK will be hoping to win top recognition for their produce at the British Cheese Awards in Somerset this week.

The annual event, which is taking place at the Bath and West Showground in Shepton Mallet, will be one of the largest ever showcases of British cheese, with 600 different products set to be judged.

There are entries from all four UK nations this year, including 25 new cheeses. All cheeses will be judged in a single day by a 63-strong panel that includes cheesemakers, cheesemongers, cheese experts, buyers and commentators.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Business Live