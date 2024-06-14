A Dutch Masterpiece Cheese Debuts Rembrandt Gouda

Paramus, NJ – A Dutch Masterpiece®, the award-winning cheese that is a work of art, debuts A Dutch Masterpiece Rembrandt® New 12-Month PDO. This Gouda, made using milk from North Holland and stamped with PDO (Protected Designation of Origin), ensures the cheese is crafted with the traditional quality and characteristics of its geographical region. Rembrandt is aged 12 months, featuring a smooth, bold flavor with caramel notes and crystallization.

A Dutch Masterpiece is a true Dutch tradition. The classic yet unique collection of premium mature cheeses has won excellence awards worldwide due to exclusive recipes and a commitment to the art of traditional Dutch cheesemaking. Savor the full-bodied flavor of Frans Hals, the delicate fruity flavor of Vermeer 6-Month PDO, or the sharp taste and delicious texture of Rembrandt 12-Month PDO. These cheeses are perfect for a cheese board and as summer season upon us, entertaining with family and friends is richer and more beautiful with A Dutch Masterpiece.

Josh Rosen, Brand Manager of FrieslandCampina Consumer Dairy, says, “The New Rembrandt 12-month PDO is an exciting and flavorful cheese that further enhances our authenticity and dedication to give consumers a high-quality product. A Dutch Masterpiece cheeses are as much a work of art as the innovative and prolific Golden Age painters for which they are named. Distinctive in flavor like the artists’ packaging, the design frames the distinctive features of each painter, their formative work, and the unique age and tasting notes of each award-winning cheese in our masterpiece collection.”

Look for this award-winning collection which includes:

Rembrandt – Traditionally ripened for one year, this award-winning Extra Aged Gouda Cheese has a firm texture, robust flavor, and exceptional taste, now available in the new 12-Month PDO.

– Traditionally ripened for one year, this award-winning Extra Aged Gouda Cheese has a firm texture, robust flavor, and exceptional taste, now available in the new 12-Month PDO. Frans Hals – A rich aged Dutch goat cheese, naturally matured up to six months, made from 100% goat’s milk to create a unique full-bodied taste and delicate aroma.

– A rich aged Dutch goat cheese, naturally matured up to six months, made from 100% goat’s milk to create a unique full-bodied taste and delicate aroma. Vermeer – Traditionally ripened for six months and stamped with PDO, this award-winning aged Dutch Gouda cheese has a delicate fruity taste..

For artistic inspiration on recipes and pairings, visit www.adutchmasterpiece.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more ideas.

About A Dutch Masterpiece

A Dutch Masterpiece brand features award-winning cheeses created by FrieslandCampina, the world’s largest producer of Gouda and Dutch cheese, and one of the largest U.S. importers of specialty cheeses. FrieslandCampina’s rich portfolio includes over a dozen cheese brands: A Dutch Masterpiece®, Gayo Azul®, Kroon®, Melkbus®, Organic Kingdom®, Parrano®, and Wyke Farms®. FrieslandCampina cheeses are the 2024 Winners of the World Cheese Championships, taking Gold for Gayo Azul Mature Edam and Robusto, and winning awards for Gayo Azul Edam and Royal Hollandia Mild Goat.

About FrieslandCampina

Royal FrieslandCampina enriches millions of lives worldwide by delivering dairy products infused with essential nutrients. FrieslandCampina products are enjoyed in over a hundred countries, with its Central Office in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. The company spans four global market-focused business groups: Food & Beverage, Specialized Nutrition, Trading, and Ingredients. Fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A., representing 16,995 dairy farmers across the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium, FrieslandCampina is one of the world’s most prominent dairy cooperatives. For further insights, visit www.frieslandcampina.com and www.FrieslandCampina.us.