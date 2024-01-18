Artikaas Showcases Five New Cheeses at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Artikaas, imported from the Netherlands exclusively by Dutch Cheese Makers, is set to present an array of innovations at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas from January 21-23. Among the highlights are the unveiling of five new Gouda cheeses within their Youngsters line, the debut of two new sliced products, and the recently launched Holy Sheep Gouda—a bronze recipient at the esteemed World Cheese Awards.

“We’re embarking on a strategic growth journey in 2024, with innovation at the helm,” says Jessica Frey, Marketing Director. “This is shown through the exciting new additions and expansion of our offerings. Our five new Youngsters flavors perfectly cater to consumers’ desires for heat and savory flavor fusions.”

The five new Gouda cheeses in the Youngsters line promise a burst of flavors that will captivate cheese enthusiasts and culinary experts alike. As the name implies, Youngsters represent Artikaas’ young cheese lineup, aged 4-6 weeks. The new items include:

Youngsters Togarashi Gouda

Youngsters Gochujang Gouda

Youngsters Jalapeño Gouda

Youngsters Mesquite BBQ Gouda

Youngsters Peppadew® Pepper Gouda

Available in 10lb wheels and 6oz wedges, these Youngsters cheeses showcase the exceptional craftsmanship and dedication to quality that defines Artikaas.

The brand continues to innovate, not only with these unique additions but also by expanding its sliced cheese offerings. Joining the lineup are the all-new Smoked Goat Gouda and Smoked Jalapeño Gouda slices (7oz/10 slices), enhancing the versatility and convenience of Artikaas cheese products.

Artikaas invites attendees to visit booth 717 at the Winter Fancy Food Show to experience the rich, diverse flavors of their latest creations. Hosted by the Specialty Food Association, the event provides an exclusive opportunity to explore Artikaas’s extensive range of award-winning cheeses. As the show’s previous winner of the Large Booth Design Innovation Award, Artikaas will also unveil a larger and more interactive booth.

For more information about Artikaas and its complete product line, please visit artikaas.com.

ABOUT ARTIKAAS

Artikaas has been creating Dutch Gouda for the most demanding cheese eaters in Holland and beyond for over six generations. A family-owned brand, Artikaas works with a community of 800+ partners in the Netherlands who bring vast expertise in dairy farming, cheesemaking, and aging techniques to create a variety of young, aged, raw milk, smoked, and specialty cheeses. Artikaas prioritizes sustainability and puts zero-waste practices at the forefront of its production processes. You can find Artikaas Gouda in retailers across the United States and Canada. Visit our store locator to find it near you at artikaas.com.