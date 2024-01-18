New ‘Yoplait Protein’ Delivers Fan-Favorite Flavors in High-Protein Experience

The dairy innovation packs 15g of protein with brand’s beloved taste and texture

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Yoplait, the dairy brand dedicated to making delicious snacks for the whole family to enjoy, is welcoming Yoplait Protein to its lineup — a dairy snack unlike any other product currently in the yogurt aisle thanks to its “trifecta” of taste, value and nutrition.

Yoplait Protein packs 15g of protein and 3g of sugar per serving making it the brand’s highest protein and lowest sugar offering to date. As the brand’s most substantial innovation in recent years, Yoplait Protein gives people who love the taste of traditional yogurt a convenient way to meet their protein goals, while enjoying their favorite Yoplait flavors like Vanilla, Strawberry, and Key Lime Pie.

“Consumers are having to make tradeoffs, opting for products they don’t enjoy the taste of – like Greek yogurt – just to get in the extra protein, so we decided to do something about the lack of options in the category,” said Kaylee Pohlmeyer, Senior Brand Manager at General Mills. “Yoplait Protein gives consumers a dairy option with remarkable macros, but with the texture of our Original Yoplait. We’re excited to bring this to shelves, as we’re already seeing an amazing response from consumer taste tests.”

By combining ultra-filtered milk with Yoplait’s traditional yogurt-style fermentation process, Yoplait Protein delivers additional protein while maintaining the smooth and creamy texture the brand is known for – and without the slightly sour, chalky taste associated with many other protein-forward yogurt options. And at $1.19 MSRP per cup, it’s an appealing choice in the grocery aisle for taste and nutrition at a great value.

CAPTION: Yoplait Protein offers a delicious way to get more protein into your diet, with single-serve cups of the brand’s fan-favorite flavors starting at $1.19.

Yoplait Protein flavors and varieties – including single-serve and tubs – will be available at select retailers nationwide beginning in January. Flavors include Vanilla, Strawberry, Mixed Berry, Strawberry Banana, Peach, Cherry, Strawberry Cheesecake and Key Lime Pie.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.