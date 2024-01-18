Kraft Singles Announces New Flavors

Kraft Singles, the go-to choice for its simple, so-good taste and perfect melt, is taking a bold step forward with the launch of three new flavors for the first time in nearly a decade: Jalapeño, Garlic & Herb, and Caramelized Onion. Garlic & Herb and Caramelized Onion set a new standard as brand new flavors to the cheese category. As the top-selling sandwich cheese brand, with 1 in 4 American households having Kraft Singles in their refrigerator, fans of the iconic brand can now expand their taste buds with these new additions to the Kraft Singles portfolio.

America’s secret ingredient for favorite dishes, Kraft Singles’ irresistibly delicious meltiness is an irreplaceable essential for home cooks, chefs, and anyone who loves cheese. The brand’s commitment to innovating and meeting consumer demands is highlighted by these exciting three flavors. With 67% of US cheese consumers eager to try new foods, and a 20% surge in sales observed for flavored cheese slices, the introduction of these new offerings effectively addresses the existing gap in the market.

The tantalizing new flavors will elevate any ordinary sandwich into irresistible culinary delights; picture a mouthwatering ham & cheese panini featuring Caramelized Onion Singles, a bold steak sandwich with the zing of Jalapeño Singles, or a savory chicken parm masterpiece enhanced by the aromatic Garlic and Herbs Singles. These innovations evolve the processed cheese category and solidifies the brand as the go-to leader in American cheese.

Embrace the bold with the dynamic side of simply irresistible flavor—proving that simple doesn’t mean boring. The new flavors will be available in packs of 16 slices starting this month at retailers nationwide.