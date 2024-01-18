Hero Bread Now Uses Olive Oil

If you have been a Hero Bread customer who has enjoyed our line of White Bread, Seeded Bread, Flour Tortillas or Hot Dog and Burger Buns, you can now enjoy these in your favorite recipes knowing they contain heart-healthy olive oil.

What Are the Benefits of Olive Oil?

As of late, the Mediterranean Diet has been all the rage.

The Mediterranean Diet is a diet that includes:

Lots of vegetables, fruit, beans, lentils, and nuts

A moderate amount of fish

Little or no meat

Little or no sweets, sugary drinks, or butter

In addition to emphasizing plant-based foods, The Mediterranean Diet emphasizes “healthy fats”—the main source of which being from olive oil.

