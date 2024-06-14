The Dairy Alliance Named Official Milk Partner for the Danville Dairy Daddies

LegenDAIRY Partnership Brings Fresh Events to Virginia Baseball Season

ATLANTA — Spring has arrived and it’s time to play ball! The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit organization funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, is excited to announce a partnership as the Official Milk Partner with an udderly fresh and undeniably legenDAIRY baseball organization, the Dairy Daddies. The Virginia-based group recently expanded with a new team by making “moos” in Danville, VA.

“We are thrilled and honored to be the Official Milk sponsor for this new and energetic team,” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “We hope to not only raise awareness about how milk delivers a nutrient package that athletes and fitness enthusiasts of all ages, but also celebrate our dedicated local Virginia dairy farmers who provide our community with fresh, local dairy products.”

The Dairy Daddies are part of the Danville Otterbots’ expansion into the Old North State League. Home games are held at the Dan Daniel Memorial Park starting now until July. The recent team expansion comes on the heels of successful 2021-2023 seasons that drew a nearly 70% increase in average attendance for games.

Kyle Vanderhyde, a proud dairy farmer from Vanderhyde Dairy in Chatham, Virginia, shared his excitement about the partnership. “This initiative is a fantastic way to connect with our community and showcase the hard work that goes into producing the fresh, nutritious dairy milk we all enjoy. We’re looking forward to cheering on the team and sharing the importance of local dairy with all the fans,” said Vanderhyde.

The Dairy Alliance will support the growing baseball team through various events. These include being the presenting sponsor for the team’s “Dairy Princess” awards, conducting fan giveaways, hosting a Farmer’s Day on June 20, and more. The Dairy Daddies season will run from now until the end of July.

To learn more about the Dairy Daddies, visit the link here. For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.

About The Dairy Alliance

The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, and more to promote dairy foods and the industry.