The Dairy Alliance Strengthens Commitment to College Athletes with Scholarship Program

ATLANTA — The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit funded by dairy farmers in Southeast, continues to demonstrate their commitment to collegiate sports with their Georgia State University scholarship program. Throughout the year, the Atlanta-based nonprofit organization supports the GSU athletic department with scholarships, equipment, sponsorships and more. Georgia State University Athletic Department awards $7.5 annually in scholarships to student athletes.

“We are honored to show our support for GSU with our scholarship program,” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “Student-athletes require a high level of drive and hard work to balance their studies and sports. We admire their passion and commitment and are delighted to help them in their journey by easing some of the financial responsibilities.”

The GSU scholarship program provides critical funding to students, so they may attend college and play the sports they love. GSU Football Head Coach Shawn Elliott has helped lead the charge with the scholarship program. He has awarded more than 17 scholarships since its inception.

The Dairy Alliance is a proud sponsor of collegiate sports programs throughout the Southeast. In addition to GSU, the organization also lends its support to the University of Georgia and University of Tennessee.

Through its collegiate partnerships, The Dairy Alliance can share the importance of dairy milk. Packed with 13 nutrients and quality protein, dairy milk delivers a powerful combination of natural nutrients that aid muscle repair, rehydration, and replenishment. Dairy milk is a highly nutritious post-workout drink that can benefit athletes and non-athletes alike and across ages.

