ABA Returns to Capitol Hill For 2023 Bakers Dozen Award Reception

The American Bakers Association (ABA) recognized four members of Congress during its annual Bakers Dozen Congressional Awards Ceremony. The event, which honors the champions of the baking industry, boasted nearly 400 attendees across ABA members and Congressional staff.

“The Bakers Dozen Awards are an acknowledgement to elected officials who have demonstrated a commitment to key priorities and policies that are important to the commercial baking industry,” ABA President and CEO Eric Dell said.

Inspired by the tradition of a ‘baker’s dozen’ — a symbol of generosity by offering 13 items instead of the traditional 12 — “These awards honor members of Congress who deliver more than what is expected in service to their constituencies and the commercial baking industry,” explained Dell.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association