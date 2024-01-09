ABA: January is dedicated to National Birth Defects Awareness Month

ABOUT NATIONAL BIRTH DEFECTS AWARENESS MONTH

Since enriched grains contain folic acid, a critical nutrient for brain and spinal cord development during pregnancy, the American Bakers Association (ABA), with your partnership, is encouraging women of childbearing age to consume enriched grains to reduce the risk of neural tube defects (NTDs) in their babies through proper prenatal nutrition.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Join ABA and the Grain Foods Foundation on social media, emails, newsletters, and other communications. Incorporate messages that underscore the essential nutrients, such as folic acid, that enriched grains require.

Follow and tag ABA on Twitter and Instagram or Facebook so we can retweet or share your message to the industry.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association