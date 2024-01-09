Utah Cheese Awards Sets Its Sight on the World

Logan, Utah: The Utah Cheese Awards, a seven-year-old cheese plate food contest based in Utah has decided to do away with its geographical constraints. In 2024 the contest will be open to cheesemakers and specialty food producers anywhere in the world.



The contest started out to judge just foods made in Utah, then in 2021 opened up to eight states, in the Intermountain West region. “We’ve undoubtedly discovered what is good from Utah and nearby states, but we need more entrants. The contest works best and means more with a greater number of entrants” show founder and director Steven R. Jerman explains, “one of my goals with the contest was longevity, so now is the time to invite more people to the party.”



“Opening the contest up to the world could bring in so much variety and excitement” Jerman said. The contest has stayed afloat without a sponsor, relying on the entry fees of participants, which have a limits; the generosity of our judges, who will love tasting a greater variety of products; and the consumers who attend our public events. We’d hope we could be the liaison to help them try new foods.”



“The contest will stay Utah-centric. Every Utah company will be able to enter one item for free, and the contest hopes that the locals (to which entry has become a tradition) will still want to be here. But to those in other parts of the country and around the world the contest will aim to show what a great market for their products Utah really is, and that how the Utah food scene was something to say on an internationals level!” Jerman articulated.



What makes the Utah Cheese Awards different than other established shows is that the judges come from a variety of backgrounds and form a “people’s choice” viewpoint. “Our judges don’t need any international certifications or eduction, just kindness in their heart and tastebuds on their tongue.” Jerman joked, clarifying he still hopes to get the most compelling opinions which it has been able to do with leading chefs, food writers, media personalities and food community organizers.



All other aspects of the contest will remain the same. Detailed entry instructions and entry forms will be available by May 1, 2024 at utahcheeseawards.com . The deadline and judging will remain in August with results revealed in November.



Jerman invites questions about the show at utahcheeseawards@gmail.com . The list of all winners since inception are at utahcheeseawards.com