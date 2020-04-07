ABA: What this Crisis Means for Bakers

American Bakers Association Bakery April 7, 2020

In this special episode, we talk with Robb MacKie, ABA CEO & President, to learn about what this crisis means for bakers, how it has accelerated change, and how the industry has come together like never before.

Robb explains how partnerships with struggling industries can help fill the recent workforce needs in the baking sector. We also go behind the scenes to hear about ABA’s work to help the industry during this time and how the government has collaborated with the food industry to feed America’s families.

#3 Special Episode: What this Crisis Means for Bakers

