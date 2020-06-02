Royal Van Zanten on the impact of COVID-19

Royal Van Zanten Floral June 2, 2020

The coronavirus is having a huge global impact. Unfortunately, it has claimed many victims and is spreading to every continent.

The health of everyone is a top priority, and this includes Royal Van Zanten’s employees and their environment.

For this reason, Maarten Goos, Managing Director of Van Zanten Breeding, wants to keep the market and their customers informed of how this is affecting the ornamental horticulture sector and to express his appreciation for customers, suppliers and employees.

