Stavis Seafoods Ready for Shift in Consumer Buying Due to COVID-19

BOSTON, Mass. – The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how people are getting their food. In order to limit exposure to the virus, consumers are eating more meals at home. Because of this increase in home-meal preparation, retailers and home delivery companies are going to see a spike in sales in the coming weeks. Consumers worldwide are grabbing everything they can off the shelves, including fresh and frozen seafood. If U.S. retailers see the same sales increases that European retailers are experiencing right now, importers and distributors like Stavis Seafoods need to prepare for record retail-channel sales numbers.

“We all have to eat,” said David Lancaster, Vice President of Sales at Stavis Seafoods. “If we can learn anything from what is happening in Europe, it’s that consumers are desperately looking for food that is easy to prepare, healthy and available right now. Seafood is an ideal choice for easy, healthy, home-meal preparation. At Stavis Seafoods, we source globally so we always have a consistent inventory of sustainable and delicious options for consumers to enjoy. We are ready for any change or shift in consumer buying.”

With facilities and vessels located on five continents, Stavis Seafoods has the flexibility to source a wide variety of seafood from multiple locations as well as maintain a steady inventory of seafood items at all times. In order to handle any sales spike, Stavis also has millions of pounds of fresh and frozen seafood in its facilities right now, right here in the United States. Due to its broad sourcing capabilities, the company will also be relatively unaffected by the recent ban on travel and still capable of getting the safe and healthy seafood that consumers desire.

“For consumers looking for safe food options, seafood is a great choice,” said Allison Roderick, Director of Quality Assurance and Regulatory at Stavis Seafoods. “According to the CDC and FDA, there is no evidence that seafood, seafood packaging or U.S.-based seafood production can transmit COVID-19. There is also no evidence that imported seafood to the U.S. can transmit COVID-19. Stavis Seafoods is an FDA HACCP Regulated facility and follows Good Manufacturing Practices, which includes robust sanitation protocols and employee hygiene to ensure product safety for our customers.”

Another reason for the expected shift in consumer buying is the need for healthy home preparation options. Eating healthy is essential during this crisis and seafood is considered one of the healthiest proteins available. Not only is it a low calorie food when compared to other protein-rich foods such as meat and poultry, it is also considered the best dietary source of Omega-3 fatty acids. Because of this, current dietary guidelines from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommend that Americans increase their seafood intake to at least twice a week.

Fortunately, seafood is a versatile protein that is easy to prepare. With so many difference species and so many different ways to prepare, seafood is truly the most diverse protein out there. It is ideal for grilling, sautéing, broiling, frying and, in most cases, it’s just heat and eat! Stavis already has a wide variety of popular heat-and-eat frozen seafood items including seafood meals, seabass, halibut, tuna and salmon portions, peeled & deveined shrimp, crabmeat and even fresh value-added products. We also have the family packs and bulk packs consumers are looking for to stock their freezers and refrigerators.

“Regardless of any shift in buying patterns, Stavis Seafoods can provide the healthy and safe seafood consumers require,” added Lancaster. “We are committed to keeping seafood on the menus of Americans throughout the expected rush.”

