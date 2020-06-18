Renzi’s Foodservice Adapting to COVID-19 Realities

As the North Country region continues to reopen, it remains to be seen how our processes and habits will change because of safety concerns. If they do, businesses will likely have to change, too. One in Watertown is getting a head start.

Renzi’s Foodservice provides the food we eat in local restaurants, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and more. About a month ago, the company created a way to add directly to the public to that list, by introducing Renzi Market.

“It really started with the thought process of thinking about what the community was going through with COVID with people needing to stay home and how we could help get the food and supplies that they needed,” said JoAnne Renzi Wise, Renzi Foodservice’s director of marketing and community service.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Spectrum News