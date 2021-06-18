Albertsons Companies Meets Goal to Responsibly Source Sushi Ahead of Schedule

BOISE, Idaho–Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) furthers their industry leadership in seafood sustainability by announcing 100 percent of its stores’ prepared sushi is aligned with the company’s Responsible Seafood Policy.

Originally adopted in 2018, the “Top 5 by 2022” Sushi Commitment set an ambitious goal for Albertsons Cos. to transition salmon, tuna, shrimp, and imitation crab to sources that meet the Responsible Seafood Policy within five years. As part of the Sushi Commitment, the company also pledged to discontinue eel until sustainable sources become available, which was achieved in 2019. Now all salmon, tuna, shrimp, and imitation crab used in sushi meet one of the following criteria from Albertsons Cos. Responsible Seafood Policy:

Rated Green (best choice) or Yellow (good alternative) by the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program; or

Certified to an equivalent environmental standard; or

Sourced from fisheries or farms making measurable and time-bound improvements.

“We owe it to our customers to make sure each and every product is of the highest quality, and at Albertsons Companies, that includes offering seafood from environmentally responsible sources,” said Jewel Hunt, Group Vice President of Bakery and Deli Food Service at Albertsons Companies. “We are thrilled to be achieving our Sushi Commitment early, and look forward to sharing more on our progress across the rest of our seafood portfolio in the coming months.”

The responsibly sourced sushi can be purchased at any of the Albertsons Cos. family of stores where sushi is sold including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Tom Thumb, Shaw’s, Star Market, ACME Markets, Randalls, Pavilions, Haggen and Carrs.

This achievement is part of Albertsons Cos. ongoing efforts to advance the sustainability of the extensive seafood offerings at the company’s nearly 2,300 stores. In addition to exceeding timelines on the company’s Sushi Commitment, Albertsons Cos. announced last year that 100% of their Open Nature® and waterfront BISTRO® seafood met their Responsible Seafood Policy two and a half years early.

Albertsons Cos. recognizes that environmental sustainability is just one important element of responsibly sourced seafood, which is why the company’s Responsible Seafood Program incorporates additional criteria that are critical to the seafood industry, such as traceability and social responsibility. In collaboration with their sushi vendors and FishWise, Albertsons Cos. is undertaking a traceability project to verify that tuna fishing boats in the company’s sushi supply chains follow international fishing laws and industry best practices as outlined in Albertsons Cos.’ At-Sea Transshipment of Tuna Position Statement.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer that operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2020, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $260 million in food and financial support, including $95 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat. Albertsons Companies also pledged $5 million to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans’ outreach.