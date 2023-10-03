Anchorware Reusables Wins “Best New Product” Award

Anchor’s Newest Innovation Helps Foodservice Choose to Reuse – and Create Breakthrough Sustainability that Reduces Packaging Waste.

(St. Louis, MO) Recognizing innovation that appeals to today’s consumers and best meets their changing needs, Convenience Store News awarded Anchor Packaging’s new reusable packaging line, ANCHORWARE® REUSABLES, the top honor for Foodservice Packaging in its 2023 Best New Products contest.

Because reuse offers benefits consumers recognize and significantly reduces packaging waste, Anchorware Reusables help operators meaningfully differentiate their sustainability efforts. As more consumers seek sustainable solutions, reuse offers foodservice a compelling new option to engage their customers and add value to their food offerings.

Highly durable yet lightweight, Anchorware® Reusables clear polypropylene (PP) containers create a convenient way to bring reuse into foodservice operations at prices similar to single-use packaging. Consumers recognize these containers’ value, adding appeal to any meal. A full range of sizes from 16 oz. to 104 oz. in round, square, and rectangular shapes offer operators sustainable solutions for ambient, refrigerated, or hot foods to 230°F from grab-and-go displays or full-service meals and sides. Common footprints with interchangeable, one-step push button lids assure a secure, leak-resistant closure. These microwave and dishwasher-safe packages are BPA-free and PFAS-free. In addition, all Anchorware Reusables meet the Association of Plastics Recyclers (APR®) preferred design guidance for recycling at the end of use.

This was the 27th annual Convenience Store News competition. Overall, the Best New Products Awards program judges awarded 33 innovative new products introduced in the convenience channel in the past year. Judges evaluated entries on various criteria, including value and convenience, seeking innovations that best meet the needs of today’s consumers. Products brought to the market between May 31, 2022, and June 1, 2023, were eligible for entry. Past Times Marketing, a New York-based consumer research and product-testing firm, supervised and tallied judging.

Based in St Louis, MO, Anchor Packaging LLC is one of North America’s largest thermoformers and is best-known for award-winning products designed to preserve the taste and quality of food longer and custom capabilities. Anchor Packaging products include Crisp Food Technologies®, Safe Pinch® Tamper-Evident containers, and many other innovative and affordable packages for restaurants and retail food service. Anchor’s unique stock product line includes over 450 rigid containers, and foodservice cling film.