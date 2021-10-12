Anne Saxelby’s Legacy as a Champion of American Cheese

Anne Saxelby, who championed American artisanal cheeses for more than 15 years, died on Saturday. She was 40 and had a heart condition. From her first minuscule stall for Saxelby Cheesemongers in the Essex Market on the Lower East Side, which she opened in 2006, to the more spacious counter in the Chelsea Market she moved to in 2017, she took the daring position of selling only American-made cheeses. She sought them out and helped cheese lovers and chefs discover the pioneering, independent cheese makers like Jasper Hill that broke new ground as they tore pages from European traditions.

