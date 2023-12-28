At the UW-Madison’s Center for Dairy Research, Tasting Cheese is Serious Business

“Everything is prescribed, down to what temperature we taste at, how many chews we do, how forcefully we chew and a lot of other things that standardize how we taste,” said Brandon Prochaska, a sensory coordinator for the center, during a recent appearance on WPR’s “The Morning Show.”

Prochaska trains the center’s cheese tasters. In July, a series of job postings for cheese tasters at the center went viral, spurring hundreds of applications for five part-time positions. Prochaska told WUWM he was unsure why the postings received so much attention.

“There were definitely some people very passionate, enthusiastic about ‘look at all the pizzas I’ve eaten, here’s all my Domino’s receipts’ or whatever, and ‘you should hire me,’” Prochaska said. “There’s just something about it that struck a chord with people.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin Public Radio