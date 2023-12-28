Cheese Manufacturer Preps For Major Conference With $46M in Expansions

A cheese production company in Buffalo plans to complete two expansion projects in time to show off the space to the American Cheese Society, which is holding its annual conference in the Buffalo Convention Center in July. Lactalis is a major sponsor.

At the company’s South Park Avenue plant, a $44 million whey powder evaporator is expected to be operational this summer. A $2 million culinary center on Leland Street, where the company will experiment with recipes and test products, is also on target to be open for the conference.

The South Buffalo plant houses manufacturing, production, research and development, as well as marketing for the Galbani cheese brand, which is mostly mozzarella and ricotta cheese.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Buffalo Business First