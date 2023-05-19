Bakkavor USA Doubles Down On Fresh Prepared Foods Brand Knife + Fork

Charlotte, North Carolina – Bakkavor USA is shaking up the fresh prepared foods (FPF) category with the launch of their new ‘Knife + Fork’ branded product line of fresh prepared meals. Featuring fresh, delicious ingredients, the proprietary premium brand is centered around two dinner essentials: protein and pasta. There are nearly a dozen items within the Knife + Fork branded offering which include family favorites like Spaghetti and Meatballs, and traditional comfort food such as Baked Mac & Cheese and Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes. Bakkavor USA, a leader in providing high-quality fresh prepared meals, is known for its culinary-forward approach with custom-made recipes and the new Knife + Fork meals do not disappoint.

Bakkavor USA is also the manufacturer and distributor of Breadeli, a national brand offering artisanal rustic flatbreads, pizza and focaccia.

The entire range of Knife + Fork fresh meals are available to be merchandised in the Deli and Grab & Go section of stores, making it a convenient meal option for shoppers. “With the continued growth of prepared foods sales, up 9.3% to $31.3 billion in 2022, there’s no doubt the demand for ‘Grab & Go’ fresh meals is increasing and we don’t expect it to slow down. Our new Knife + Fork fresh prepared meals meet shoppers’ demands for fresh, quality home-cooked meals.” said Kamran Lodi, COO of Bakkavor USA. The Knife + Fork branded range of fresh prepared meals lets families bring the comfort of a home cooked meal to the dinner table without any of the fuss. With many varieties to choose from, there is a fresh prepared meal for every palette. These ready-to-go fresh meals are the next customer favorites in your retail space. “Our Knife + Fork brand was developed to elevate fresh prepared meal offerings for consumers by putting our culinary spin on family favorites and focusing on premium ingredients.” said Lodi.

ABOUT BAKKAVOR

We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US and China positions the Group well in these high-growth markets. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative foodthat offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 18,500 colleagues operate from 44 sites across our three markets supplying a portfolio of over 2,900 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US, and international food brands in China.