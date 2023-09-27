BAKKAVOR USA Names Leif Hickman as Senior Vice President of Commercial

(Charlotte, North Carolina) – Bakkavor USA has named Leif Hickman as their Senior Vice President of Commercial. Leif will be responsible for all Bakkavor USA Commercial needs primarily focused on cultivating customer partnerships, ensuring a strong and consistent supply chain, and overseeing customer service. Leif will report to Bakkavor USA Chief Operating Officer (COO), Kamran Lodi.

Leif has driven growth and profitability for some of the most notable food, beverage, and consumer packaged goods brands for over 20 years. He brings extensive US-based market experience along with an energetic, action-oriented, and positive mindset which will be an asset to Bakkavor in unlocking new potential. Most recently, Leif was the Chief Commercial Officer at Houston, TX-based sustainable indoor farming start-up, Dream Harvest, where he led the sales, marketing, and supply chain functions.

Before his role at Dream Harvest, Leif held the role of Chief Customer Officer for Bonduelle

Fresh Americas, formerly Ready Pac Foods, where he led North American Retail and Foodservice Sales, Category Management, Consumer Insights, Customer Service, and Demand Planning. Prior to that role, Leif was VP of Customer Development, where he was instrumental in building out a refreshed Go-to-Market plan and delivering significant growth. Leif also held the role of VP of Sales and created significant enterprise value by growing tier-one customers. Before his role at Bonduelle Fresh Americas, Leif spent 13 years with Nestle, where he held roles of increasing leadership and responsibility across multiple divisions in both New Zealand and the US including, Pet Care, Infant Nutrition, Beverages, and Frozen Foods. His last role was the Director of Category & Shopper Solutions.

“We are extremely excited to have Leif join our Leadership Team. He brings a rich history of experience and expertise in growing key customer relationships, leading successful teams to ensure a reliable supply chain, and providing best-in-class customer service”, said Bakkavor USA COO, Kamran Lodi. “His outstanding track record of success and positive approach aligns with our core values and goals. “

Leif Hickman added, “It is such a pivotal time of growth here at Bakkavor USA. I am excited to join a company that values their customer partnerships and offers solutions in helping realize the explosive trend toward healthy, fresh prepared meals. It really is the right time, the right place and it is clear that the consumer has an elevated demand for fresh foods that makes it an optimal time for Bakkavor’s consumer-centric innovation to offer choice, quality, convenience, and freshness.”

ABOUT BAKKAVOR

For almost 40 years, Bakkavor has been the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, with a strong presence in both the US and China. Globally, employing approximately 18,500 employees operating from 44 sites across our three markets supplying a portfolio of over 2,900 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading supermarket retailers in the UK and US, and international food brands in China.

Our culture of innovation and deep understanding of consumer food choices enables us to create chef-curated, one-of-a-kind recipes that set us apart from our competitors. We are committed to delivering fresh, scratch-made cooking that allows us to offer the freshest quality products possible. Our deep UK heritage, allows us to scale to meet demand and grow with consumers’ appetite for fresh, convenient food options. Our people come first, they are our #1 priority, and without them, our success would not be possible. To learn more, go to Bakkavor.com



