“Best Deli in Maryland” Winner Polka Deli Featured in ‘Made in Montgomery’ Series

Taste of Home Magazine’s “Best Deli in Maryland” winner Polka Deli is featured in the latest episode of the Made In Montgomery series from the County Council and County Cable Montgomery.

Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At Large) visited the deli, located in Colesville Center at 13438 New Hampshire Ave., in the Made In Montgomery episode to ask the owners about their “Best Deli in Maryland” honors.

“Someone else tagged us in the article on Facebook, and that’s how we found out,” said co-owner Maria Stanislawek of the Taste of Home Magazine feature, which took them by surprise. “We had no idea…and people started to pour in through the doors.”

