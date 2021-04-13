Dairy Farmers Ask NMPF & IDFA to Collaborate to Fix Milk Pricing Debacle

GREEN BAY, WIS. — More than 400 dairy farmers have recently signed on to a letter asking the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) for collaboration.

In the letter, producers from across the United States ask NMPF and IDFA to work with them to fix the irreparable financial harm producers have suffered and stop the bleeding the current Federal Milk Pricing Formula has caused. This group of farmers is working on suitable and fair solutions and is asking for a meeting with NMPF and IDFA leadership so this issue can be discussed further and resolved.

The full letter can be found here.

About The American Dairy Coalition:

The American Dairy Coalition (ADC) is a farmer-led national lobbying organization of progressive, modern dairy farmers. We focus on federal dairy policy. For more information, contact CEO Laurie Fischer at 314-391-8390.