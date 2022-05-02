Bob Evans Farms Extends Its ‘Our Farm Salutes’ Program Launching Purple Heroes: a New Initiative to Support Military Families in Partnership With Operation Purple Camp

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Bob Evans Farms (BEF) today further expands upon its Our Farms Salutes program with the announcement of a new charitable initiative, Purple Heroes. Aimed with the purpose of supporting Veteran and active military families, Bob Evans Farms complements the announcement, pledging $60,000 to Operation Purple® Camp, a National Military Family Association program. The donation will allow 100 additional military kids the opportunity to attend a free week of summer camp for the 2022 season.

An extension of Bob Evans Farms’ Our Farms Salutes program, Purple Heroes strives to provide aid to military families, raise awareness of the various issues they face and assist in creating a better life for Veterans, active military, and their loved ones.

“We have long supported the men and women who serve our country, and believe it is equally important that our dedication extends to their families as well,” said Thyme Hill, CMO of Bob Evans Farms. “We are proud to amplify our initiative with a commitment to Operation Purple® camp and provide military kids the opportunity to be celebrated for the sacrifices they make. We understand that when parents serve, kids serve, too. With frequent moves and long-distance parenting, children of those serving in the military face uncertainty and constant change. In their own way, their lives also provide service to their country, which is why we are growing ‘Our Farm Salutes’ to include a new program focused on helping military families.”

“Bob Evans Farms has been a great partner to the military, and we are thrilled that their donation will help Operation Purple® welcome additional campers this year,” said Besa Pinchotti, Executive Director and CEO of National Military Family Association. “We thank Bob Evans Farms for recognizing the important role military kids play and allowing us the opportunity to provide them with fun experiences that can help them adapt to the everchanging military lifestyle.”

For more information on Our Farm Salutes and the Purple Heroes program, visit bobevansgrocery.com/our-farm-salutes and for more information about Bob Evans Farms, visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc. Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is a brand born and raised on the promise of farm-fresh goodness. For more than 70 years, the company has been making delicious, quick-to-table, farm-fresh food that is sold in grocery stores all over the country. Today, Bob Evans brand mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese products are the #1 selling refrigerated side dishes in the United States*. Based in Columbus, Ohio and owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company, Bob Evans Farms is also a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Pineland Farms brand names. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.

About NMFA

The National Military Family Association is the leading nonprofit dedicated to serving all military families. Since 1969, NMFA has worked to strengthen and protect millions of families through its advocacy and programs. They provide spouse scholarships, camps for military kids, and retreats for families reconnecting after deployment and for the families of the wounded, ill, or injured. NMFA serves the families of the currently serving, veteran, retired, wounded or fallen members of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and Commissioned Corps of the USPHS and NOAA. To get involved or to learn more, visit www.MilitaryFamily.org.