Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Pine Nut in 10 Oz. Organic Mediterranean Hommus

FDA Deli November 1, 2021

Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, of Ward Hill, MA is voluntarily recalling Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus 10 oz. because it may contain an incorrect back label and undeclared allergen (Pine Nut). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Tree Nuts run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product was distributed in MA, FL, GA, NC, OR, OK, LA, AZ, CO, WI, MD, OH, CA, NV, NM, UT, MO, ME, NY, KS, AL, TN, MN,

The Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus is packaged in a 10 oz. plastic container, with a UPC Code: 044115403028. The product is a refrigerated product with a Sell by Date DEC 12, 2021 (32I21).

Sell by Date and Batch code information can be found printed on containers lid.

Cedar’s initiated the recall when it was discovered that a mislabeled container failed to scan at the point of sale.

No illnesses have been confirmed to date.

No other products produced by Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Inc. are affected by this recall.

For additional information or to request a replacement please contact Cedar’s at hello@cedarsfoods.com – please reference Organic Mediterranean Hommus

