Cleveland’s Marchant Manor Cheese Plans to Open Shop Doors by the Holidays

After dabbling in cheesemaking as a hobby, Kandice Marchant fell in love—to the point that she splits her time between serving as medical director of hemostasis and thrombosis at the Cleveland Clinic and running Marchant Manor Cheese.

Marchant first became interested in cheese after traveling Europe with her late husband. Her interest became an obsession after she took a cheesemaking class that her husband bought for her upon their return and she began experimenting with the art.

By 2018 Marchant’s passion for cheesemaking had evolved into a second profession when she launched Marchant Manor with the encouragement of Trevor Clatterbuck of Ohio City Provisions, where her cheese is sold.

