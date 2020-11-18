Vital Farms and King Arthur Baking Company Introduce a Holiday Kit Created to “Bake it Forward” This Season

AUSTIN, Texas — While the holidays may look different this year, Vital Farms and King Arthur Baking Company are hoping to make the season just a little sweeter with a new holiday kit full of gifting essentials created to help connect with loved ones from afar.

The Vital Farms and King Arthur Holiday Kit contains all the supplies needed to thoughtfully bake, wrap, and gift cookies. Contents include a Ginger Molasses holiday cookie recipe—specially created by King Arthur’s test kitchen—coupons for complimentary pasture-raised eggs and butter from Vital Farms, King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour, and uniquely-designed packaging to beautifully wrap and gift the holiday treats. The two brands, both Certified B Corporations, hope the holiday kit inspires people to #BakeitForward, gifting homemade cookies to family, friends, or those who may need some extra love this holiday season.

“Vital Farms and King Arthur believe that cooking can inspire connection, whether you’re together in the kitchen with loved ones or dropping off freshly baked treats on their doorstep,” said Kathryn McKeon, Senior Director of Brand, Vital Farms. “We know a homemade cookie cannot replace a warm hug, but our hope is the Vital Farms and King Arthur Holiday Kit helps make the season a little sweeter.”

“While we can’t necessarily come together in person this holiday season, we can come together in spirit while sharing our love of baking,” said Bill Tine, VP of Marketing, King Arthur Baking Company. “We hope the Vital Farms and King Arthur Holiday Kit serves as one way we can spread the joy of baking.”

Starting today, the Vital Farms and King Arthur Holiday Kit is available to purchase online for $25.00 (shipping included) while supplies last. To celebrate the launch of the holiday kit and #BakeitForward to a charitable cause, Vital Farms and King Arthur will each make a donation to Cookies for Kids’ Cancer, a national non-profit that funds pediatric cancer research through grassroots bake sales.

“Cookies for Kids’ Cancer has had a significant impact on pediatric cancer research, granting over $16 million toward this important work, primarily through grassroots bake sales in partnership with renowned chefs and organizations across the country,” said Carey Underwood, Director of Mission Driven Partnerships & Programs, King Arthur Baking Company. “We are pleased to come together with Vital Farms to #BakeitForward and support this wonderful organization that inspires hope and impact through baking as we launch our new holiday kit.”

Don’t forget to share your baking journey this holiday season using #BakeitForward, and tagging @VitalFarms and @KingArthurBaking, on social.

To purchase or learn more about the kit, including wrapping tutorials and additional holiday recipes, visit www.vitalfarms.com/holiday.