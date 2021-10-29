From Pasture to Porch, Vital Farms Launches Its First E-Commerce Storefront: “Vital Farms Farm Shop”

AUSTIN, Texas — Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, launched “Vital Farms Farm Shop,” the brand’s first e-commerce storefront. From pasture to porch, consumers can now order some of their favorite Vital Farms products directly from the new online store.

“The Vital Farms Farm Shop is an opportunity for us to make our ethically produced products even more accessible to households across the country and learn about today’s direct-to-consumer shopper,” said Amanda Wilson, Content Strategy and Brand Communications Manager, Vital Farms. “We look forward to evolving the Farm Shop and its offerings in the future.”

Eleven of Vital Farms’ products including butter, ghee and select varieties of Egg Bites and Breakfast Bars are now available in the “Vital Farms Farm Shop.” Current products include:

Butter

Pasture-Raised Sea Salted Butter

Pasture-Raised Unsalted Butter

Pasture-Raised Butter with Sea Salt & Avocado Oil

Ghee

Pasture-Raised Himalayan Salt Ghee Butter

Pasture-Raised Himalayan Original Ghee Butter

Pasture-Raised Himalayan Original Ghee Butter Squeeze Bottle

Convenient Breakfast

Pasture-Raised Hardboiled Eggs

Uncured Bacon and Cheddar Cheese Egg Bites

Sun-dried Tomato Basil Mozzarella Egg bites

Uncured Bacon & Cheddar Cheese with Hash Browns Breakfast Bar

Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese with a Pastry Crust Breakfast Bar

“Vital Farms Farm Shop” is powered by Brand Driver, an e-commerce, digital brand management and fulfillments solution from KeHE Distributors, one of the country’s leading organic and natural foods wholesalers. Free shipping is available for all online orders over $59.99 with a delivery address in the continental U.S. (excludes Alaska and Hawaii). For more information or to place an order, visit: www.vitalfarms.com/farmshop.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 225 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, Egg Bites, Breakfast Bars and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 17,250 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com.