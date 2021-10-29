It All Starts with Flour and the Power of Flour!

BakeMark Bakery October 29, 2021

Flour is as traditional as it gets of an ingredient. The simple action of mixing water into flour, along with another ingredient or two, to create food is something that dates back to the oldest of times.

Flour is classic. It’s familiar. It speaks to the baker’s heart.

That’s why BakeMark is proud to offer our exclusive brand of flour: Knoxbridge Mills. Coming from the finest wheat fields in the country and into the hands of thousands of bakers across the nation, Knoxbridge Mills flour brings together the heritage and love of wheat farming and the passion for baking to deliver the industry’s finest wheat flour.

To read the rest of this story, please visit: BakeMark

Related Articles

Bakery

Love (and the Aroma of Fresh Baked Goods) is in the Air

BakeMark Bakery February 3, 2021

This year, Valentine’s Day (February 14) falls on a Sunday, so it’s especially important to decorate your store, display case, and product well in advance. That way, you can “catch” weekday business customers whose attention may not be fully focused on matters of the heart. Help them remember with bright decorations and fresh-baked, delicious baked goods.

Bakery

BakeMark: Vanilla is Versatile

BakeMark Bakery August 26, 2021

Sometimes, people refer to vanilla as a bad thing…but in all actuality, vanilla is pretty amazing! How many other flavors can you think of that will pair with just about anything, or can even be MADE into something else? There aren’t too many! Speaking of vanilla…