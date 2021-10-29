Widmer’s Cheese Cellars is Nearing 100 Years of Making Cheese the Same Way, in The Same Space

Whether you call it old school or classic, Widmer’s Cheese Cellars of Wisconsin has been making cheese the same way and in the same space since 1922.

When master cheesemaker Joe Widmer’s grandfather came from Europe, he had to have a job. Cheesemaking was his skill, and the brick cheese he began making has been the base of the family’s award-winning business for nearly a century.

Joe Widmer earned master cheesemaker certification for brick, cheddar and Colby cheeses.

