Amfora Launches First Commercial Products

SAN FRANCISCO — Amfora, a company developing products to sustainably nourish the planet and enhance global wellness, today announced the launch of its initial commercial offerings—the first-generation of the company’s ultra-high plant protein products.

The first three products are Amfora Ultra-High Protein Soy flour, Texturized Vegetable Protein and Crisps. All three products are made from Amfora’s proprietary soybeans, which have been developed using conventional breeding technologies to naturally contain protein content that is approximately 25 percent higher than conventional soybeans.

Amfora’s continues to develop additional variations by leveraging both conventional breeding and Amfora’s patented gene editing technology.

“We chose soy for our commercial entry because it contains one of the most complete complements of essential amino acids among plant proteins and has been a key source of protein in the human diet for centuries,” said Lloyd Kunimoto, CEO of Amfora. “Soy may be the perfect protein. There are many health benefits associated with consuming diets rich in soy, as well as benefits to the environment due to the lower carbon footprint of plant-based protein.”

The non-GMO soybeans used to make Amfora’s Ultra-High Protein Soy Flour have been selectively bred over many years to yield roughly 25 percent more protein than conventional soybeans. Amfora uses only mechanical processing on those beans—no solvents, no salts, or complicated processing, just simple crushing, and milling—to produce a low-fat, high-quality soy flour containing more than 60 percent protein.

“Our products are as close to ‘nature’ as one can get,” said Tony DeLio, Executive Vice President of Amfora. “We have completed applications testing and have developed a number of recipes and product prototypes that demonstrate the benefits of our ultra-high products.”

Amfora’s Ultra-High Protein products can be used in many applications, including enhancing the protein content in snacks, cookies, nutrition bars, and alternative meats; replacing more highly processed soy protein concentrate in formulated meat and extended meat products; reducing oil pick-up in fried doughnuts; and extending shelf life of breads and other baked goods.

Amfora is currently engaging with customers and sampling pre-commercial products in advance of producing our first commercial products in the second quarter of 2024. An overview of Amfora’s Ultra-High Protein product can be download from its website at https://www.amforainc.com/products .