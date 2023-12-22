Vital Farms’ New Pause Ad Activation Celebrates Those Who Don’t Get to Pause, Even During Holidays: Farmers

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s officially that time of year where many are ramping down, throwing on their ‘out of office,’ and enjoying quality time with loved ones. Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) however, wants to remind consumers of one of the many important groups across the country who don’t get to take time off, even during the holidays: farmers.

To show gratitude for this fundamental part of our community – the more than 300 family farmers that produce our eggs – Vital Farms is launching pause ad units across premium streaming services starting this week through the holiday season. Now, when consumers press pause on their favorite holiday movie to refill their eggnog, they’ll be reminded that farmers don’t get to pause. Even during the holidays.

Consumers who want to take their appreciation a step further can follow a QR code within these pause ads to learn why farmers work through the holidays and even submit their own messages of gratitude to a real Vital Farms farmer. And to ensure farmers hear all the gratitude loud and clear, Vital Farms will air messages on radio ads in the Pasture Belt – where our farmers live – throughout the holiday season. To thank a farmer, visit vitalfarms.com/send-a-farmer-a-holiday-greeting.

“Farming is not just a full-time job, it’s a 24/7, 365 day per year operation. My team is responsible for working with our farmer community every day, so we know how hard they work, and they deserve to be celebrated,” said Jennifer Gregg, Vice President of Operations, Vital Farms. “People don’t realize just how much goes into producing the food that’s on your holiday tables, and we hope people will take a moment out of this busy time of year to send some kind words to the real family farmers responsible for their family’s favorite recipes.”

As the brand continues to gain new consumers, Vital Farms is also continuing to expand its community of the more than 300 family farmers who share our commitment to animal welfare and proudly produce the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. If you are interested in farming with us, visit www.vitalfarms.com/farmers. Fair warning: you don’t get to pause during the holidays.

