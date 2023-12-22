California Dairy Innovation Center Announces February 2024 Innovation Conference, Releases Schedule of Opportunities for Hands-On Dairy Products Education in 2024

Tracy, Calif. – The California Dairy Innovation Center (CDIC) announced today the latest short courses to be offered in 2024, as well as dates for the second Dairy Products, Processing, and Packaging Innovation Conference.

The Dairy Products Processing and Packaging Innovation Conference returns to Shell Beach, Calif., February 27-29, 2024. The conference will feature presentations on packaging innovation by McKinsey & Company and dairy industry leadership panels. This year’s program will focus on sustainability advances at the dairy plant level and throughout the supply chain. The detailed program and speakers is available at: https://dairy.calpoly.edu/short-course-symposia Registration is now available at: https://calpoly.irisregistration.com/Site/Dairy-Innovation-Conference-2024 The CDIC is proud to collaborate with Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo to organize this event, with support from the Pacific Coast Coalition, Dairy Management Inc., and the California Dairy Research Foundation.

The CDIC will offer eight workshops and hands-on training programs in 2024. The first short course, “Coffee, Tea, and Creamers: The Science and Art of Milk Ready-to-Drink Beverages” will focus on beverage formulation, and will be held January 16-17, 2024 at Chapman University in Orange, Calif. This new course will feature presentations by product development experts, as well as industry representatives from Nestlé, Chobani, Torani and more. The course will also include hands-on training, demonstrations, and ample networking opportunities. There are no pre-requisites required for this course, which is ideal for marketing personnel, as well as for entrepreneurs and established beverage processors. Registration is open at www.chapman.edu/coffeeteacreamers.

A variety of advanced and expanded learning opportunities will be available throughout the year, including:

Hispanic and Mediterranean Cheeses, March 26-27, 2024 Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo

Dairy 101 and Value-Added Milks, April 2024, final date and location to be confirmed

Advanced Unit Operations and Dairy Economics, May 14-15, 2024 Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo

Fermented Milks, Yogurts & Probiotics, June 20-21, 2024, UC Davis, Davis

Advanced Cheesemaking, July 16-17, 2024, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo

Innovation Workshop and State of the Industry, September 12, 2024, Fresno State

For more information about the CDIC and its educational opportunities, contact Veronique Lagrange at vlagrange@cmab.net or visit www.cdic.net.

California is the nation’s leading milk producer, and produces more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which indicates they are made with milk from the state’s dairy farm families.

About the California Dairy Innovation Center

The California Dairy Innovation Center (CDIC) coordinates pre-competitive research and educational training in collaboration with industry, check-off programs, and research/academic institutions in support of a common set of innovation and productivity goals. The CDIC is guided by a Steering Committee that includes California Dairies Inc., California Dairy Research Foundation, California Milk Advisory Board, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Dairy Management Inc., Fresno State University, Hilmar Cheese, Leprino Foods, and UC Davis.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.