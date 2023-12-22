The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium Announces Brand Partnership with David Rocco, International Celebrity Chef

TORONTO — The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium is proud to announce it has secured international Celebrity Chef, David Rocco, as their newest Canadian brand ambassador.

For the past twenty years, David Rocco has built a distinguished career as a chef, television icon, and culinary advocate. Renowned for his love of Italian cuisine and his successful television programs, he continues to be a presence in the culinary entertainment sphere. Not only does David have a flair for developing unique Italian dishes, but he also has a keen global palate and understands that Parmigiano Reggiano can be used in other cultural dishes as an ingredient, not just a topping.

Parmigiano Reggiano, one of the world’s oldest and most esteemed cheeses continues to make its mark in global markets. It continues to be made with the same ingredients: milk, salt, and rennet after almost a century of using the same age-old techniques.

“The King of Cheese,” Parmigiano Reggiano, demonstrates remarkable versatility when used in various dishes. Its rich and savory flavour enhances a wide range of culinary creations, making it a beloved ingredient in both traditional and contemporary cuisine.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be working with David Rocco,” said Nicola Bertinelli, President at The Consortium of Parmigiano Reggiano. “We know his passion for the brand is genuine and truly understands the rich heritage and authenticity of the cheese and its many uses in everyday cuisine.”

In his capacity as the official brand ambassador for Parmigiano Reggiano in Canada, Chef David Rocco will help educate and delight audiences about the variety of applications for Parmigiano Reggiano and spread awareness to Canadians on the diverse maturations. David will be attending a series of events throughout 2024 and developing original recipes with Parmigiano Reggiano as the hero product.

“I’ve had a love affair with Parmigiano Reggiano probably since the day I was born, so this partnership is a natural fit,” said Chef David Rocco, Celebrity Chef. “I’ve travelled to northern Italy, and had the pleasure of visiting several dairies, where they produce this incredible cheese, so I am looking forward to increasing the awareness of this PDO product to gastronomes and mainstream consumers alike.”

Chef David Rocco will use his various social platforms dispel the myths behind Parmigiano Reggiano’s uses, while continuing to educate the Canadian market.

About The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium

The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium is the protection body that includes all Parmigiano Reggiano producers, who process the milk from the farmers of the area of origin into this PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) cheese complying with the Specifications. It was set up in 1934 and has the purpose of protecting, defending, and promoting the product, safeguarding its typicality, and disseminating its knowledge worldwide. Every wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano is given a mark of origin (the well-known “dots” and starting from 2002 also a “casein plate”). Furthermore, every wheel is quality tested at an age of about 12 months. Only if the wheel passes this test, it is branded with the selection mark (oval mark). The certification of conformity with the Specifications is given by the P-R Quality Control Body on behalf of the European Union and the Ministry.

The Consortium represents all the producers at the most important institutional tables with the aim of protecting their interests. The Consortium also deals with the fight against Italian Sounding, focusing on the need to have greater protection of the PDO outside the European Union.

About David Rocco

Author of three Internationally Bestselling cookbooks, David Rocco brings his passion for food, travel, and adventure to millions of homes through his worldwide hit television programs David Rocco’s Dolce Vita, and his spin-off shows; Dolce Italia, Dolce Napoli, Dolce Tuscany, Dolce India, Dolce SE Asia and Dolce HomeMade coming this fall. In the summer of 2021, David opened his first Canadian establishment, David Rocco – Bar Aperitivo in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood, earning a prestigious spot on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurant list.

A global celebrity with over 180 television episodes, David’s TV spots are viewed in over 100 countries around the world including National Geographic, Fox Life, Food Network and Cooking Channel, BBC Food, Hola! TV, and in Canada on TLN. David has been a trailblazer in food television, breaking down barriers and stereotypes to bring cultures together through the love of sharing a meal.