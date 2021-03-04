Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium Appoints Golden State Warriors Rising Star Nico Mannion as U.S. Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK – The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium announced a sponsorship with Golden State Warriors Italian-American guard Nico Mannion, serving as another Consortium’s United States Brand Ambassador. Throughout the coming year, Mannion will promote Parmigiano Reggiano’s presence in the United States from fitness, cultural, and nutritional perspectives.

One of the oldest and richest cheeses in the world, Parmigiano Reggiano is produced today essentially as it was almost 1,000 years ago: using the same ingredients (milk, salt and rennet), with the same craftsmanship and technique that has undergone few changes over the centuries. Following very strict specifications of temperature control and aging variables, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese must be produced in the area of origin which includes the provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, and parts of Mantua and Bologna. From these deep roots in a protected and respected environment come the unique qualities that make Parmigiano Reggiano a true masterpiece of Italian cuisine and delicious addition to a nutritious diet.

As an official U.S. brand ambassador for Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, Nico Mannion will share his passion for this extraordinary cheese through various virtual and in-person appearances and promotions on his social media channels. The goal of the sponsorship is to explain why Parmigiano Reggiano cheese is considered a true masterpiece of Italian cuisine and an iconic symbol of Italian culture – while also, helping people across the country learn about its health benefits and its role as a nutritious pre-workout supplement.

Naturally lactose-free, for an adult following a healthy and balanced diet a serving of 30 g Parmigiano Reggiano accounts for 26% of the calcium requirements. Earning its place as a clean and delicious nutritional supplement, a large part of the energy gained from eating Parmigiano Reggiano is due to its proteins — with 32 grams of protein per 100 grams of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

“As an athlete, food is an integral part of fueling your body for performance. Parmigiano Reggiano cheese is a healthy source of protein that is easy to add to meals, or as a delicious snack on its own. As a proud Italian, I’m excited to partner with Parmigiano Reggiano and add a taste of home to my pre and post-game routine,” says Mannion.

Niccolò “Nico” Mannion is an Italian-American guard for the Golden State Warriors. Born in Italy to former NBA player Pace Mannion and Italian National Team Volleyball player, Gaia Bianchi Mannion spent his early childhood in Sienna before settling in Phoenix, Arizona. Prior to being drafted to the NBA, Mannion played one season of collegiate basketball for the Arizona Wildcats, where he captured second-team All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors. He attended Pinnacle High School, where he was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top point guards in the 2019 class. He’s a member of the Italian National Team, having joined the National Under-16 Team at the 2017 FIBA Europe Under-16 Championships.

About Parmigiano Reggiano

Parmigiano Reggiano is one of the most celebrated cheeses in the world. This extraordinary cheese is made today in much the same way it was made more than nine centuries ago – with the same natural ingredients (milk, salt and rennet) and the same artisanal techniques that have been respectfully perfected over the centuries. Because of its distinctive characteristics and its tie to the area of origin, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese has earned PDO certification. PDO stands for Protected Designation of Origin, a certification awarded by the EU to protect consumers and producers alike. The PDO designation requires that the entire cheese-making process take place exclusively in the area of origin (a small region in Italy) according to very traditional artisanal methods, which include a special diet for the cows, completely natural ingredients, and ensures that additives or preservatives are never added. Importantly, authentic Parmigiano Reggiano is recognized by its distinctive markings — which can only be applied by the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium — after the cheese passes a series of rigorous tests.

