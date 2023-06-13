Conroy Foods Shares Pittsburgh Music Through QR Code on 2.5M Bottles of Signature Item, Beano’s Original Submarine Dressing

Pittsburgh, PA — Jim Conroy, one of the owners of Conroy Foods – makers of Beano’s Deli Condiments – is sharing Pittsburgh music on a national stage with a scannable QR code on 2.5 million bottles of their Beano’s Original Submarine Dressing linking people across North America to bands and musicians from their hometown.

On the page, you can find a curated playlist featuring several local bands such as The Clarks, Gene the Werewolf, The Living Street, and more. Below the playlist, visitors can access links to band websites with show schedules and additional information on how to support them.

“After many months of planning and preparation, The Clarks are excited to LIVE, LOVE and GET SAUCED with Beano’s music streaming promotion.” – Greg Joseph, member of The Clarks who played a large role in curating the list of bands.

In addition to showcasing the immense talent of these local musicians, the landing page will also include an entry form to win swag from several of the bands to kick off the promotion.

“I came up with the Pittsburgh Music Promotion idea while attending a Clarks show in 2022 at the Oaks Theater in Oakmont, PA,” Conroy, on how the idea for this promotion came about, “The Clarks are so good – I thought that there must be a way to let more people know how good they are, when it hit me. What if we could place a QR code link to a band playlist on every bottle of our Beano’s Original Submarine Dressing. I took the idea to Jen Gregg, our Director of Marketing & Communications. Jen and her team brought the idea to life.”

“Pittsburgh Original Music paired with Beano’s Original Submarine Dressing: A feast for your senses!” Jim Conroy

About Conroy Foods, Inc. – Makers of Beano’s Deli Condiments

Conroy Foods grew out of a restaurant called “Beano’s” Pizza & Suds located just outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in Blawnox. After graduating from college, Jim and his brother Bill founded the restaurant and after several years of long nights and weekends, together with Jim’s wife, Leslee, they started bottling their signature submarine dressing and formed Conroy Foods, Inc. Their first customer was the regional grocery chain, Giant Eagle.

They grew the business from a single flagship product, submarine dressing, to a full line of deli condiments. Today, Conroy Foods, Inc. produces 2.5 million bottles of Beano’s Original Submarine Dressing annually. They have expanded their reach from regional to national and beyond including markets from Canada to Dubai. You can find Beano’s Deli Condiments in your local grocery store deli department and in deli departments throughout the United States.