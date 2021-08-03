Cuba Cheese’s Proposed NY Site Needs 200 More Workers and 30,000 More Cows

Cuba Cheese won’t just be looking for more two-legged employees for its proposed Cattaraugus County plant — it also needs quite a few cows.

Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc., Cuba Cheese’s parent company, will hire 200 more employees and add 30,000 more cows from area dairy farms, according to documents filed with the Franklinville Town Board. The plant will need 4 million gallons of milk daily to meet increased production, twice as much as is used at the existing Cuba plant.

The $500 million, 486,000-square-foot plant is planned for 130 acres that includes land in the towns of Franklinville and Farmersville. The project would be one of the largest private-sector investments in Cattaraugus County.

