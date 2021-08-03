Deliflor Chrysanten Introduces Santini Chrysanthemum, Pitaja

Deliflor Chrysanten introduces 2 new santini chrysanthemums together with Zentoo in week 32. The first one is the beautiful purple santini Pitaja. The intense purple colour of Pitaja makes it into a real eye-catching flower. Pitaja is rock solid when it comes to keeping the intense colour year-round. Also Pitaja is acclaimed for its branch structure. Again, an appealing addition to the santini Deliflor assortment.

Grower: Zentoo

Amounts: 20.000 stems a week

VBN-code: 124 795



Pictures of this novelty can be downloaded from the Image bank.