New Rosaprima Varieties for 2021 + Full Catalog

We are happy to help announce the release of 13 New Rose Varieties being grown by our friends at Rosaprima! We know that finding the right rose varieties to bring to the market requires an endless amount of time and resources. What can start with thousands of test varieties, ultimately is narrowed down to only a select few. The 13 lucky “winners” shown below, have made the cut by outperforming so many others in tests such as plant performance, cuttings per plant, head size, petal count, quality in shipping and vase life.

We also know that Rosaprima is an industry leader in providing luxury Ecuadorian grown roses on a consistent basis. These varieties are sure to be no different. One thing to keep in mind however, as with any new variety in the market, increased production always takes a little while before they are readily available each week. It’s best to contact your DVFlora Sales Associate for ordering information.

Continue reading below to see all of these varieties as well as the entire Rosaprima catalog. We have provided links to download a full high-resolution copy for viewing later and printing.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: DVFlora