Navigating COVID-19 and Social Media Marketing

While the country moves through this difficult time, please be aware that we at DVFlora are committed to being there for you every step of the way. We are purchasing product from our suppliers and the majority, but not all is flowing through the supply chain. We ask that you be patient and open-minded regarding availability as we adjust to the current situation. That being said, we still have fresh shipments arriving daily from South America, California, and other domestic regions. As always, you can find all of your needs online at dvflora.com or via your DV Sales Associate

WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER!

To further help you, we have constructed a list of tips from the Society of American Florists (SAF) and included some social media marketing material that you can use to promote #calm and continue to spread happiness through flowers.

