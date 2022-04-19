Deliflor Chrysanten Debuts New Yin Yang Smokey

Yin Yang®, the santini chrysanthemum with the black centre has acquired a steady position in the Santini market. Already available in white, cream and pink, now a new surprising colour is being added: Yin Yang® Smokey.

To describe this colour is not easy, but it is a kind of dark salmon/abricot variety. A distinguishing colour that is an interesting addition to the existing colour palette of Yin Yang® and one by which the creative florist can really create its own signature.

Yin Yang® Smokey will be added to the assortment Zentoo supplies and will be available from week 16 with around 7.000 stems per week.