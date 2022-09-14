Deliflor Chrysanten Introudces Deep Purple Serenity Purple

The much appreciated Serenity series will be extended with a new colour: Serenity Purple. This beautiful deep purple variety will be available at the market from 14 September (week 37), supplied by Zentoo with 10.000 stems a week. The eggplant colour of Serenity Purple is a wonderful addition to the autumn/winter assortment.

Besides this new Serenity Purple, other colours of the Serenity series will also be available this autumn: Serenity and Serenity Sweet. So there is a Serenity for every season and every occasion!