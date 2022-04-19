4 Tips to Recruit and Retain a Great Team for Your Floral Business

If the past two years have shown us anything, it’s that we are resilient and can make it through even the most challenging times. However, a lot of that challenge for the floral industry has been hiring and keeping great people on our teams.

You know the term “The Great Resignation” (since it’s all over the news). This ongoing trend started in 2021 when employees began resigning from their jobs in large numbers across the United States. Many are now returning to work, but they are choosing to find employment that either gives them the ability to work from home or provides a good work-life balance.

How can you find and hold on to a team of employees who love what they do and share your commitment to quality and service? It takes some work, but you can achieve it. In a recent article in the magazine Floral Management, HR expert Glenna Hecht recommended a few ways to recruit and keep top people. Here are some key takeaways:

