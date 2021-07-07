Rosaprima Touts Rainforest Alliance and FlorEcuador Certifications

Rosaprima is proud to announce we once again had our yearly audit for both the Rainforest Alliance and FlorEcuador certifications. This guarantees our roses not only are of the highest quality, but also are produced in a socially and environmentally responsible manner under strict guidelines.

Rainforest Alliance is an international non-profit organization that works in over 60 countries to protect forests and biodiversity, take action on climate and promote the rights and improve the livelihoods of rural people.

FlorEcuador is an integrated certification scheme for Ecuadorian Flower growers that aims to promote the continual improvement of managing social and environmental performance.

From its foundation, Rosaprima has built strong relationships with neighboring communities and used traditional knowledge combined with innovative management systems to ensure a socially and environmentally responsible practice. In 2013 we became a Rainforest Alliance-certified farm and received the FlorEcuador certification.

Rosaprima is also BASC certified and has been successfully audited by SMETA.