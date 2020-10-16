Canada Blooms Names Plant of the Year 2021 – Aurora Borealis Rose

Canada Blooms is excited to announce the Canada Blooms Plant of the Year for 2021 is the Aurora Borealis™ rose from Vineland Research and Innovation Centre’s 49th Parallel Collection.

The bright dancing lights of the aurora are captured in the blooming clusters of this dramatic sunset pink rose set against dark green and glossy foliage.

This low-maintenance rose measures one-metre in height with a one-metre spread and features black spot resistance and winter hardiness across Canada.

