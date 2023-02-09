New Website Design for Bloomables

West Grove, PA – Star® Roses and Plants, a leading genetics company involved directly in breeding roses, edibles, perennials and woody plants, is excited to announce the launch of the redesigned website for its Bloomables® brand at www.bloomables.com. The refreshed website offers a beautiful new look with how-to-tips, garden inspiration, comprehensive plant filtering and a retailer finder.

“With the addition of Scentables™ and new varieties in the program, we knew that we needed a website refresh to showcase all of the reliable, innovative and easy-to-grow roses, woodies and perennials,” says Heidi Mortensen, Rose Portfolio Manager and Bloomables® Brand Manager at Star® Roses and Plants.

The consumer-friendly design features a comprehensive plant filter that allows visitors to filter plants by color, size, type, zone, fragrance, pollinator-friendly and more.

Bloomables® is made up of the top performing genetics from Star® Roses and Plants and Darwin Perennials® that are easy to grow and offer high reward in the garden. It consists of over 300 different varieties that have been carefully selected to grow across all North American climates. Bright colors, unique textures and amazing blooms make this collection one-of-a-kind.

Star® Roses and Plants encourages Bloomables® retailers to review, edit and add their store listings on the site by visiting www.bloomables.com/where-to-buy.

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.