American Rose Trials for Sustainability Winners from Star Roses and Plants

West Grove, PA – Star® Roses and Plants, a leading genetics company involved directly in breeding roses, edibles and woody plants, is excited to announce it recently won three awards from The American Rose Trials for Sustainability® (A.R.T.S.®) program. A.R.T.S.® identifies the most sustainable, hardy, pest-resistant, and beautiful rose cultivars for use in American landscapes and gardens.

The winners are as follows:

Brick House® Pink: A very compact Floribunda with fluorescent pink flowers that bloom continuously from spring through frost. It thrives in both containers and the landscape.

Bright & Shiny™: A Floribunda rose that produces blooms in a bright, cheerful color of apricot-orange mixed with yellow that finish light pink. The foliage is dark green and glossy, which provides an excellent contrast to the bright blooms.

Veranda® White: A compact, bushy rose with pure white blooms. This variety works well in containers.

To learn more about Star® Roses and Plants introductions, visit www.starrosesandplants.com. To learn more about The American Rose Trials for Sustainability®, visit www.trustedroses.com.

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.