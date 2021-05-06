Chiquita Becomes First Global Fruit Company to Receive Science Based Target Initiative Approval for “30BY30” Sustainability Program

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Earlier this year, Chiquita announced its “30BY30” sustainability program, a major program aiming to reduce carbon emissions across brand operations by 30 percent by the end of 2030. After a thorough review process, the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) has approved Chiquita’s “30BY30” sustainability program and aggressive climate target goals, making Chiquita the first global fruit company to be recognized by SBTi. The SBTi organization defines best practices in a science-based targeting setting and is responsible for validating and measuring the brand’s progress according to a set of strict criteria.

“Chiquita is thrilled that its ‘30BY30’ Carbon Reduction Program has been verified by SBTi,” said Jamie Postell, Vice President of Sales for Chiquita North America. “We’ve been farming in Central America for over 120 years and have witnessed the effects of climate change first-hand. Global warming brings increased rainfall, hurricanes and flooding, which negatively impact the livelihoods of our employees, their families and the communities where they live as well as inhibits consistent product availability for our customers and consumers. We hope that by working with SBTi, we can continue to lead the way toward a more sustainable future in the produce industry.”

Recognizing the eminent threat that climate change poses to its banana crop and valued farming communities, Chiquita commissioned a Carbon Footprint Study to identify key areas of focus for carbon emission reduction. The results of the study then guided the creation of the “30BY30” Carbon Reduction Program. In accordance with the Paris Agreement, Chiquita has set a fully detailed roadmap until 2030 with clear objectives to reduce energy consumption by moving to greener electricity using solar panels and wind turbines, replacing diesel use by switching to biofuels or electric vehicles, and reducing nitrogen emissions from fertilizers. The company has also made it a priority to work closely with its supply chain partners to enable them to develop their own Science Based plan by 2025. As Chiquita continues to strive toward its goal of reducing its carbon emissions by 30%, SBTi will independently track its progress, ensuring that both advancements and areas of improvement are monitored and addressed accordingly.

This carbon initiative is just one part of Chiquita’s overall approach to tackling climate change, which sits within the three focus areas of Chiquita’s Behind the Blue Sticker approach to sustainability. Through the brand’s Farmers’ Code program and with systematic farm rejuvenation and re-engineering Chiquita is making all operations as carbon efficient as possible. With the Being a Good Neighbor program, Chiquita invests in the social infrastructure of communities, undertakes reforestation and protects biodiversity through community projects. The Nogal Wildlife corridor in Costa Rica and the San San Pond Sak wetlands project in Panama are two longstanding examples of Chiquita’s efforts. As part of the For the Greater Good program, the company hopes that its “30BY30” will inspire others in the industry to follow with their own science-based carbon reduction targets.

For Chiquita, this “30BY30” engagement marks an exciting milestone in our long-standing commitment to sustainability and positions Chiquita at the leading edge in the fight against climate change. To learn more, visit www.Chiquita.com.